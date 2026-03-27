One shot in trooper-involved incident near Porterdale

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be published as it is made available.

NEWTON COUNTY — A state trooper-involved shooting outside of Porterdale led to a LifeFlight landing at Liberty Middle School on Friday afternoon.

According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), one person was shot off of Oak Landing Drive, near Highway 162. The identity of the person was not immediately released.

The GSP said that the “violator” was shot by the trooper and was subsequently LifeFlighted for medical treatment. The trooper was not shot.

No information about the suspect’s condition was released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, the GSP said.

At this time, no additional information has been released about the incident, including whether other parties were involved, any additional identities or what circumstances led to the gunfire.