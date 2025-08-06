15-year-old arrested for bringing knife to Alcovy High School

NEWTON COUNTY – A student at Alcovy High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after bringing a knife to school.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) confirmed to The Covington News that a 15-year-old male student was taken into custody after a knife was found in his possession. It is not clear how the knife was discovered.

The teenager faces one count of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone. The case will be handled by the Juvenile Court.

In an email obtained by The News from Alcovy Principal Michael Chapple to parents, he noted that no students were injured as a result of the incident.

“The knife was confiscated without incident and no students were harmed in any way,” Chapple wrote. “The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and in addition to possible legal charges, the student will be disciplined according to the NCS Code of Conduct.

“Please know that our students’ safety is of utmost importance to us. The possession of a weapon of any kind is a very serious offense – one this school administration does not take lightly. We ask that you use this opportunity to discuss this situation with your student and encourage him or her to always report any safety concerns immediately to a teacher or school administrator. By working together, we can help ensure a safe learning environment for our students.”

This is the first known safety incident to take place in Newton County Schools during the 2025-26 school year. In recent months, Newton County Schools has implemented increased safety procedures, including launching a pilot program of a weapons detection system in March.

The pilot program circulates between all of the county middle and high schools on a random basis. NCS Executive Director of Communications Sherri Partee told The News that the weapons detection system was not in use at Alcovy High School on Wednesday.

After the preliminary findings of the pilot program were released this summer, the Newton County Board of Education is expected to weigh the program’s impacts and determine its long-term future at a later date.



