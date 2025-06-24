Newton County Schools releases findings of Weapons Detection System Pilot Program

NEWTON COUNTY — At the Tuesday, June 17 Newton County Board of Education meeting, Dr. Michael Barr, chief operations officer, provided the board with an overview of the findings from the weapons detection system pilot program.

The findings offered the board information to consider for additional use of the weapons detection system.

The board has not made any final decisions to implement the system permanently, but Barr said that more details will be provided to the board at the next meeting to assist in their decision-making process.

At the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, two incidents raised concerns regarding school safety in Newton County.

One incident happened in August 2024, when a weapon was recovered during an athletic event at Sharp Stadium. A month later, the Apalachee High School shooting took place only 30 miles from Covington.

Immediately following the Apalachee tragedy, there began an enhanced focus on ensuring student safety.

On Sept. 17, 2024, the board authorized the purchase of a weapons detection system for Sharp Stadium to increase security. The following day, the district held a community-wide safe schools forum, allowing individuals to share concerns and explore solutions.

Two months later, in November, the Sharp Stadium system was successfully implemented. That same month, the district launched a school safety survey to further gain community input on implementing safety features across the district.

Results indicated that 93% of respondents supported using a weapons detection system in middle and high schools. The board granted permission for a pilot program to be implemented in middle and high schools on Dec. 2, 2024. It was implemented in early March.

“The goal of the pilot was to assess feasibility, operational logistics and overall impact on school environments,” Barr said.

Barr told the board at the June 17 meeting that the weapons detection system allowed the school system to confiscate many prohibited items such as vapes, a stun gun, two knives and various other items unauthorized in schools.

“[The detection of these prohibited items] illustrates the practical value of screening as a preventative safety measure,” Barr said.

NCS’s findings, when it came to staffing for their systems, assessed that middle schools had a handle on managing their systems more independently. The high schools are still in need of significant support. However, they anticipate that operational independence will continue to increase with more staff experience and training.

A Principal Survey presented that 60% of school leaders reported minimal disruption to the school day, 70% agreed operations from staff were sufficient and 90% supported continual use of the system.

However, some of the support that came with the continuation of the weapons detection system was conditional. Leaders laid out the terms that additional staffing would be necessary for the continual operation of the system. The level of confidence of the school’s ability to operate the system independently came to 2.6 out of 5.

The major concerns in the leaders’ confidence for independent operation of the system did not end with staffing needs. They also expressed the need for teachers’ freedom from responsibility of screenings, district SROs’ involvement and outdoor setups to minimize congestion upon entrance into schools.

At this time, there is no requested board action. However, Barr explained that, as they prepare for the next school year, there are three paths the board can take.

The first is to discontinue the use of the weapons detection system. Second, to continue screenings on a random basis. Or finally, to implement weapons detection systems fully across middle and high schools for everyday use.

If the board opted to approve continued use of the system, they would need to consider the cost of additional equipment and staff, as well as the establishment of set policy for the use of the weapons detection system.

“It is important to emphasize that weapons detection systems alone will not eliminate the risk of weapons on campus,” Barr said. “A layered approach is essential.”

Barr offered additional information for the board, proposing this “layered approach” to further ensure safety in NCS.

“It is important to note that school safety is a shared responsibility,” Barr said. “By working together, we can continue to protect the well-being of every student and staff member.”



