Police investigating incident involving firearm at Sharp Stadium

NEWTON COUNTY – Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident that involved a firearm last Friday night at Sharp Stadium.

The incident took place toward the conclusion of the Newton versus Alcovy football game at around 9:55 p.m.

According to an incident report, an altercation occurred that caused an unidentified subject to flee the scene. When the person fled the scene they left a firearm behind, where it was collected by the officer. It is unclear as to what type of firearm the person was in possession of.

No injuries were reported.

The person in question was not identified nor apprehended by law enforcement.

When asked about ongoing safety concerns, Newton County Schools public relations director Sherri Partee emailed a statement to The Covington News on behalf of the school system.

"At the conclusion of last Friday’s game at Sharp Stadium, a disturbance occurred which required law enforcement support and subsequently revealed the presence of a weapon,” the statement read. “Newton County Schools has since collaborated closely with law enforcement to assess the situation and to consider additional safety measures at Sharp Stadium. The safety of our students, staff, and guests remains our highest priority.”



