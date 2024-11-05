Weapons detection system to be added to Sharp Stadium

NEWTON COUNTY — A new weapons detection system is set to debut at Sharp Stadium today.

The new weapons detection system, called OpenGate, is designed to expedite the screening process while detecting a wide range of metal threats as people enter the stadium. Systems will be present at both the home and away entrances of the stadium.

Opengate will make its first appearance at Sharp Stadium Tuesday, Nov. 5 for the football game between the Newton Rams and the Grovetown Warriors, according to a press release from Newton County Schools (NCS).

“Staff members of Newton County Schools have completed training on the OpenGate system, ensuring they are well-prepared to manage the system efficiently,” the press release stated. “This new technology will facilitate faster, high-capacity screening of guests, minimizing wait times without compromising safety.”

An incident involving a firearm occurred earlier this year during the Newton versus Alcovy game at Sharp Stadium.

According to an incident report, an altercation occurred that caused an unidentified subject to flee the scene. When the person fled the scene they left a firearm behind, where it was collected by the officer. No injuries were reported as a result of that incident.

With the latest addition of the weapons detection system, the Newton County Board of Education has now allocated approximately $24 million to support enhanced safety measures throughout the district.

“As a district, the safety of our students, staff, and community is our highest priority, and this new detection system is an important step in creating a secure environment for all who attend events at Sharp Stadium,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, III, superintendent of NCS. "We commend our Board of Education for their commitment to safety and for investing in this essential resource for our schools and community.”



