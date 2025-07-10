No service, no more: BOC passes permit for new cell tower near Alcovy High School

NEWTON COUNTY — Students and staff at Alcovy High School may soon be saved from their poor cell service woes.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved a conditional use permit that will allow the construction of a new cell tower. The T-Mobile monopole tower, to be built by APC Towers, will be located off Highway 36 next to Alcovy High School.

Shena Applewhaite, Newton County’s director of development services, presented the conditional use permit request to the board at their regular meeting on July 1. In the presentation, she highlighted the requirements the company is planning to follow with the construction of the tower.

The tower will not exceed 199 feet tall – even with the lightning rod – and will be the required 199 feet away from all property boundary lines. The proposal also includes a landscape buffer of evergreen trees and/or shrubs that will surround the fence compound.

Kimley Horn engineer Drew Pitz spoke in favor of the tower at the meeting on behalf of APC Towers.

“We meet all parts of the ordinance, meet or exceed,” Pitz said.

Brian Coates, who works as the director of bands at Alcovy High School, expressed his strong desire for the tower. Coates cited instances where the poor cell service at the school has been more than a passing inconvenience

“There have been several emergencies that have taken place where we have not been able to make phone calls,” Coates said. “So I strongly encourage you all to consider passing this for the safety and security of those that attend that school.”

Commissioners sympathized with Coates, agreeing that cell service at Alcovy High has been an issue needing to be addressed for quite some time.

“One of the most talked about issues that I’ve been approached with over the years has been the cell service,” District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said. “Ironically, something we don’t control until an issue like this comes before us for a vote.”

District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason added he is familiar with the spotty cell coverage at Alcovy High from when he mentored a student there.

“I think this would be great for this area, and it is much needed,” Mason said. “And so I just wanted to say I am in full support of this as well.”

Ultimately, the motion to approve the permit was made by Edwards, as the area is in District 1, and seconded by Mason for a 5-0 vote.



