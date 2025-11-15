Newton County Sheriff’s Office conducts 19th annual Sex Offender Compliance Check

NEWTON COUNTY — On Oct. 31, 2025, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Department of Community Supervision, conducted the 19th annual Sex Offender Compliance Check for registered sex offenders residing in Newton County.

Investigator Veronica Williams, along with probation and parole officers, led the annual operation to ensure high-risk sex offenders were properly supervised while families participated in Halloween festivities. The Sheriff’s Office launched the compliance check program in 2006 to promote public safety and accountability.

Newton County currently has 330 registered sex offenders, ranging from low to high risk. Of those, 120 high-risk offenders were targeted during this year’s compliance operation. Four arrests were made during the event.

A current list of registered sex offenders in Newton County is available on the Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.newtonsheriffga.org.