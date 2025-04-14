By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hearing set for potential data center in Social Circle despite questions about land jurisdiction
Whose land is it anyway?
tpa rezoning sign
A potential data center formerly named ‘Newton County Technology Park’ has now been renamed to ‘Social Circle Technology Park’ and set to go before the Social Circle Planning Commission and city council. - photo by Contributed Photo
NEWTON COUNTY – A potential data center site has kept officials guessing as to who really has jurisdiction over the land.