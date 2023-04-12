United Bank promotes Scott Swafford to president

ZEBULON, Ga. — United Bank’s Board of Directors announces the promotion of Scott W. Swafford as President and Chief Operating Officer.

The board approved the promotion in its April 11 meeting along with other annual officer promotions. United Bank operates a Covington office on U.S. Hwy. 278.



Swafford joined United Bank in 1997 as a lender in the bank’s Griffin division. In his 26 years with the Company, he has held numerous leadership roles, including Senior Lender, Division President, Director of Special Assets, Chief Credit Officer and since 2016, Chief Operating Officer.

Scott is a graduate of Edison Community College and Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the University of Georgia Banking School and the University of Oklahoma National Commercial Lending School.

He is a graduate and member of Leadership Georgia and is an active member of the Georgia Banking Association, currently serving as a director of the GBA Banking School. Scott has held numerous roles on nonprofit boards and local committees in the United Bank footprint.

Swafford and his wife, Cheryth, live in Forsyth and have two daughters, Sarah and Alexis. Alexis and her husband, Will Daniel, are the parents of the Swaffords’ first grandson, Liam, and are expecting another child later this year. The Swaffords are members of Ingleside Baptist Church in Macon.

“We are excited to add the title of president to Scott’s current role as Chief Operating Officer. It is an honored achievement, recognizing his impactful leadership throughout his tenure with United Bank,” said John Edwards, chairman of United Bank. “Scott has a reputation as a solid, thoughtful visionary and is responsible for leading us through much of the Bank’s growth and evolution over the last 15 years.”

United Bank is a closely held Georgia community bank chartered in 1905. It is based in Zebulon and has $2.3 billion in assets.

It has operated in Newton County since 2007 and its 18 bank offices serve 11 counties in the southern crescent footprint beneath metro Atlanta, spanning from Newnan to Madison, and as far south as Thomaston and Forsyth. Visit accessunited.com for more information.