Realty 1 Georgia joins forces with Century 21

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is fortifying its brand’s presence in the Peach State with the affiliation of female-owned and led Realty 1 Georgia.

Realty 1 Georgia was established in February of 2020 by current broker/owner Angela Whitmire. Whitmire’s professional path in real estate began at just 18 years old and has taken her from the mortgage sector and loan origination, to property management, and eventually to real estate sales and business ownership.

In that time, Whitmire has navigated some of the most challenging periods of the real estate industry. After reentry into real estate, her success in the field eventually allowed her to found her own firm, which she did only one month before the start of the global pandemic.

Since founding her company and growing it to two locations in Covington and Milledgeville, Whitmire and her independent sales professionals have become known for their ability to assist residents across East Metro Atlanta and Central Georgia with residential and commercial properties.

“The CENTURY 21 brand offers a unique balance of support and independence,” Whitmire said. “The network provides a strong sense of belonging while empowering agents to remain independent and entrepreneurial. Unlike rigid corporate environments, the CENTURY 21 system gives agents the tools and resources to help them succeed without compromising their individuality.

“In addition to making sure our brokerage operations are running smoothly, I have a strong focus on mentoring and coaching our agents. My goal is to help agents grow their business with confidence and to help clients achieve the real estate goals they strive for. In an industry driven by market shifts and competition, it’s important to stay grounded in what matters most: people.”