Newton County Chamber of Commerce hosts Think & Thrive event

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Newton County Chamber of Commerce held their seventh annual Think & Thrive event on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Legion Field. Beginning in 2017, Think & Thrive’s purpose is to support the county’s women in business, provide networking opportunities and offer a space for their voices to be amplified.

The Chamber’s administrative assistant Morgan Kilpatrick considers the event to be an avenue for women to come together and find encouragement.

“Gathering together in any capacity is extremely powerful, so creating a space for women in business to come together, connect in conversation and have people speak life/positivity/finding goodness in every moment can do nothing but uplift,” Kilpatrick said. “This then sends over 100 women back into their homes and workplaces with lifted spirits and happy hearts, which breeds more lifted spirits and happy hearts, elevating an entire city/county.”

Each annual Think & Thrive event usually involves one consistent aspect of theming: the color pink. However, event speakers echoed the importance of gratitude and celebration throughout work, business and every moment in between in order to “recalibrate” and be thankful for the present. - photo by Special Photo

As attendees enjoyed dinner, two representatives from presenting sponsors Carr, Riggs and Ingram spoke to guests, followed by the evening’s keynote speaker – Laney Crowder.

Crowder, who grew up in Newton County, produces devotional and motivational content for women across the globe. With Crowder’s connections to a local woman-owned business, the Chamber invited her to this year’s Think & Thrive to shed her insight on personal growth while maintaining the “gratitude and celebration” mentality.

Additionally, a plethora of vendors were present at the event, including Alcovy CASA, Covington Family Chiropractic, Hola Aesthetics, the Howard Center for Women’s Health, Jessicakes Bakery & Deli, Lily & Sparrow Mercantile, Longleaf Hospice, Love is Love Farm, Mary Glenn Landt with Keller Williams, Nebula Technical Solutions, Platinum Beauty Bar & Spa Retreat, ServiceMaster by Lovejoy, Sojourney Travel, Vintage on 1st, VML Enterprises and Woven Boutique.

- photo by Special Photo Attendees had the choice of participating in a raffle with giveaway items and also received “swag bags” to take home, courtesy of donations from several businesses. Kilpatrick extended her thanks on behalf of the Chamber to the vendors who participated in Think & Thrive.

“We advertise our sponsorship opportunities to all of our members months prior to the event and each business has an opportunity to be involved at various levels,” Kilpatrick said. “The Chamber does not ‘choose’ vendors, so we are thankful that our businesses choose to be a part of this special evening every year and we look forward to more businesses joining us in the future.”

With plans to continue the Chamber’s annual event next year, Kilpatrick hopes attendees walked away with a sense of encouragement, friendship, connection and happiness.

“This year’s Think & Thrive event was our best yet and we look forward to saying that every year,” Kilpatrick said. “We want to see more businesses get involved, more women in the community to attend, a ‘you don’t want to miss this’ kind of attitude throughout Newton County and beyond.”