On June 20, APCU and Center Parc Credit Union held its official grand opening celebration. The occasion was to commemorate its newest location right here in Covington. There was a ribbon cutting and the event allowed the business to showcase its location to the community and “valued members.”

APCU and Center Parc Credit Union is located at 9130 US-278 in Covington. Its hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Sunday.