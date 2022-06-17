SUMMER CAMP: ‘Skins host second annual baseball camp

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the Social Circle baseball team hosted its youth baseball camp. The camp ran this past week from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15 at the Redskins’ baseball and softball fields.

Social Circle’s camp was for children who were upcoming second through seventh graders (or ages 8-12 years old).

Over 40 kids participated in the three-day camp while high school and middle school coaches as well as varsity Redskins helped organize the camp.

Six stations were set up to help teach the fundamentals of baseball, too.

There was an outfield station that taught how to catch fly balls. The infield station helped teach fielding ground balls. At home plate, bunting was taught to the participants. There was also a throwing station and the bullpen was used to help teach pitching skills.

Lastly, on the softball field, kids were able to practice their hitting skills.

To break up the monotony, the coaches organized a game of kickball to play in the last 30 minutes of each day of the camp. Then, to officially close out the three-day camp, a slip and slide was brought in for the kids enjoy.



