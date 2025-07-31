State of the Program: Social Circle High School

Social Circle High School athletic programs seemed to always be in the hunt for region titles, and many were able to come away with the trophy when all was said and done.

Redskins’ athletic director Craig Hargrove acknowledged that a plethora of the school’s athletic programs accomplished that feat.

“We had a ton of teams represent Social Circle well, and many went on to win region championships or make state playoff runs,” Hargrove said. “Competitive cheer, girls soccer, and track and field, baseball, softball, football, wrestling — they all topped the region, and others like volleyball and tennis made state playoff runs. We’re proud of where we’re at overall.”

It didn’t seem to matter which season they were in, Redskin programs were atop of most standings.

In the fall, Social Circle’s football team won its first region title in almost 20 years. The squad was accompanied by the Lady Redskins softball team, who won another region title after securing a series victory over Lamar County.

Moving to the winter sports, Social Circle’s wrestling team proved why it is one of the state’s peronial powerhouses. The Redskins swept at state, winning both the duals championship and the traditional title.

In the spring, track and field, baseball and soccer were the talk of the town.

The girls track program claimed its first-ever region title, and the boys placed third at the Class 1A, Division I state meet.

Redskins baseball claimed a region title after winning the most regular season games in program history, and girls soccer battled all the way to the Final Four of their state tournament.

Hargrove attributes a lot of that success to student athletes getting stronger.

“We say weight training is everyone’s first sport,” Hargrove said. “Student athletes do that one period per day at school, and our PE staff does a good job. We’re always updating and have all new olympic weights, dumbbells and stuff like that.”

At the end of the day, Hargrove believes it’s the job the coaches do for their teams that make the school’s athletics so successful.

“I just met with all the fall coaches as we get ready to head into a new school year,” Hargrove said. “They’re all building great programs, and it’s because they care about the student athletes.”

With the amount of school records broken across the board, Social Circle would be happy to replicating last year’s results, and maybe even go beyond that.

The atmosphere around campus is building as the school year comes into view, and Hargrove feels the excitement.

“We have a super tight-knit community, and our students support one another,” Hargrove said. “This fall, I can guarantee you will see football players at the softball and volleyball games, and vice versa when it’s Friday night football.”

Volleyball’s first game is on Aug. 5 at home against East Jackson, softball’s first game will be at home against Newton on Aug. 7 and football will scrimmage Lake Oconee Academy Aug 8.