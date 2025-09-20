SHUTOUT CIRCLE: Redskins begin region title quest with 52-0 win over UAA

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Social Circle got back into the win column on Friday with a commanding 28-0 win over region foe Utopian Academy.

The win put a stop to a two-game skid for Social Circle, but it also served as the start of something else.

Social Circle’s victory served as a perfect start to the team’s quest for back-to-back region crowns in Region 4A-Division I.

After a strong win on the road, Patton shared what his message to the team was as they left the field on Friday.

“The message was the same thing we have been saying all year — we just have to worry about us,” Patton said. “It doesn’t matter about the opponent. We talked all week about finding our standard. The guys came out and did a really good job. Had a little slow start there defensively, some miss alignment issues, but we settled in. The offense did a good job all the way.”





Run game and pass rush obliterate the Eagles





From the very first drive onward, the Redskins established the run game.

Christian Paggett, Kayden Fears, King Box, Remi Farmer — almost every ball carrier had success for the ‘Skins.

Utopian moved the sticks on the opening drive of Friday and decided to roll the dice with a fake punt, but it amounted to nothing as it was stopped at the line of scrimmage.

It did not take long for Social Circle to find pay dirt a few plays later as Paggett scored on a three-yard rush.

Paggett’s score set the tone for Friday, and the Redskins’ offensive line kept it going.

The next drive ended with a one-yard rush from Farmer, who pulled it and took it in himself after a smart read of the Eagles’ defense.

Fears joined the party on the ensuing drive with a 19-yard rush, and Box followed suit shortly thereafter with a three-yard score.

Four different scores from four different players gave Social Circle a 28-0 lead at the half.

As strong as the backs played on Friday, Patton made sure to shed light on the work his team did in the trenches.

“With the last two weeks and we had the off week after Whitfield, we were practicing and hitting like we were in spring practice,” Patton said. “I am proud of the way the linemen played tonight as far as assignment football and doing it in all phases. Getting to the point and finishing blocks.”

The second half proved to be more of the same for Social Circle.

If anything, it saw the defense turn a few stops into turnovers.

The first came on a deep ball from quarterback Jayden Funderburk that landed in the hands of a sprinting Kaleb Jones for an interception.

Jones made his first start of the season on Friday after an injury sidelined him, and the senior made the most of his return.

The second turnover came in the fourth quarter when another deep ball from Funderburk landed in the wrong hands.

This time, it was Jordan Jones who came down with the interception.

After scoring on all but one drive in the first half, Social Circle went on to score on every possession of the final two quarters.

Farmer did not have to go to the air often due to the success on the ground, but the senior made the most of his one deep shot of the night.

On a ball into double-coverage, Elliot Hamilton found himself in the perfect spot to catch the pass behind both defenders and race into the end zone for a touchdown.

Social Circle’s remaining drives ended with a pair of rushing scores along with a 24-yard field goal.

Fears scored his second score of the game near the end of the third quarter on a short rush which established a 42-point lead.

The final score of the evening came from Jasper Clark, who burnt the Eagles defense with a rush to the outside to put the final touches on a 52-0 win for Social Circle.

After a game in which five differnt ball carriers scored, Patton was pleased with a running back room that put its depth on full display.

“Every single one of them that went in did a great job,” Patton said. “Fears carried the ball well and ran hard. Christian Paggett did a great job, especially in the open field. King Box, who is a senior, did a really good job running hard and taking advantage of opportunities he had. Really proud of that whole group.”





What’s Next





The win moved Social Circle back over .500 at 3-2 as the team sits 1-0 in Region 4A-Division I.

Next up for the Redskins is a region matchup with Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 26 at Redskins Stadium.