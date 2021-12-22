PREP SOCCER: Preston decides upon Young Harris

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Playing soccer on the collegiate level has been an aspiration of Tess Preston’s for the past several years. However, when deciding which college she wanted to play at, there were a lot of factors.

For Preston, deciding to sign to continue her soccer career at Young Harris on Nov. 30 largely had to do with location of the campus.

Location of Young Harris’ campus was appealing to Preston when she went on an official visit.

“Young Harris sits in a valley, surrounded by mountains and is the most beautiful campus that I visited during my college tours and the recruiting process,” Preston said. “The academic and athletic facilities were extremely nice as well.”

In addition to location, Preston highlighted other components that were crucial in her final decision.

Pointing to Social Circle being a smaller school, Preston said that the smaller school size of Young Harris gave her a pleasant feeling when arriving on campus.

But, there was a special individual that Preston met with whose impact carried a lot of weight in reaching her final decision.

Young Harris women’s soccer head coach Rob King has been at the helm of the Lady Mountain Lions for the past four seasons. According to Preston, King was really helpful throughout the recruiting process.

Just the same, it’s been Preston’s coaches so far in her life that have prepared her for the next chapter of her career.

Particularly Social Circle’s head girls soccer coach Heather Richardson and Rockdale Youth Soccer Association (RYSA)’s coach Keion Yearwood were mentioned by Preston as being huge influences on her soccer career thus far.

And, with their help, Preston firmly believes she’s ready for whatever the next level brings.

“At Social Circle High School, the teachers that I have had over the years are top notch and have prepared me to excel academically,” Preston said. “My club coach Keion Yearwood from RYSA and coach Richardson from SCHS have pushed me on the pitch to work hard and be the best that I can be.”





