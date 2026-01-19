FOUR-PEAT: Social Circle Redskins claim fourth consecutive State Duals Championship

FRANKLIN, Ga. — For the fourth consecutive year and the eighth time in the last 11 years, the Social Circle Redskins are State Dual Champions.

The Redskins won four matches to secure the fourth title in a row and did so in dominant fashion.

By meet’s end, the ‘Skins outscored their opponents 258-44 across the two days at Heard County High School.

Prior to a 43-point win over Elbert County in the finals, Social Circle defeated Fitzgerald, Wesleyan and Commerce along the way.

Social Circle 68, Fitzgerald 9

The first dual of the tournament for Social Circle proved to be the most lop-sided as the Redskins cruised to a win over Fitzgerald.

In total, Social Circle secured seven wins by way of fall to get the meet started.

The 215 and 106 weight classes were the only two that the ‘Skins fell short in.

Max Corley(113) defeated Bryson Chaney via fall(3-0).

Gable Hargrove(120) defeated Benjamin Giddens via fall(3-0).

Lauden Ethridge(126) defeated Justin Yother in only 30 seconds(3-0).

Cohen Hargrove(132) defeated Randy Carmichael via fall(7-0).

James Sievers(144) defeated Jacolby Grace via fall(14-1).

Walker Woodard(150) took home the second-highest point value with a technical fall win over LaDerrick Brown(17-0).

Cale Prater(157) won a majority decision over Joshua Nicolas(14-1).

Dane Kracht(165) secured the most points for the Redskins with a technical fall win over Jacob Nicolas(20-3).

Cooper Begitschke(175) defeated Eduan Carter via fall(2-0).

Nick Morrell(285) wrapped up the wins for Social Circle with a victory via fall over Jamikel Smith(4-0)

Social Circle 66, Wesleyan 10

Similar to the first dual, the Redskins only lost a pair of weight classes as a few wrestlers avenged losses from the matchup with Fitzgerald.

Corbin Stephens(106) defeated Langston Merritt by majority decision(12-1).

Corley(113) beat Hampton Hene by majority decision(17-5).

Ethridge(132) defeated Daylen Knight via fall(5-0).

Cohen(138) defeated Sawyer Seebeck by majority decision(16-8)

Sievers(144) defeated Wesley Wu via fall in just a minute and a half(9-2).

Woodard(150) followed suit as he defeated Ethan Devarapalli by fall(7-0).

Adrian Baynes(165) picked up his first win of the event as he defeated James Hart via fall(3-0).

Kracht(175) defeated Christopher Gentner in just over a minute for key points(15-2).

Wesleyan’s three wins came from Winston Wu(157) and Jineso Chung(215).

Social Circle 68, Commerce 12

For the third consecutive dual, Social Circle only fell in a pair of weight classes as the ‘Skins picked up a plethora of wins.

Stephens(106) defeated Colt Redman(4-3).

Gable(120) defeated Caleb Croy in just 11 seconds via fall(3-0).

Ethridge(126) secured big points with a technical fall win over Emory Moss(16-0).

Cohen(132) secured a win via fall over Tyson Allen(9-2).

Rush Mcclung(144) picked up his first win of the meet when he defeated Cy Wheeler via fall(7-0).

Sievers(150) continued his strong meet with a win over Zane Chavis via decision(6-3).

Woodward(157) defeated Hogan Sims via fall in a long match(6-0).

Prater(165) defeated Jacob Fields via fall(6-1).

Daniel Passmore(190) picked up his first win in a victory via fall over Caden McWilliams(4-3).

Morrell(285) took down and defeated Terrance Burtch via fall(9-2).

Commerce picked up wins from Rivers West(215) and Thomas Morgan(138).

Social Circle 56, Elbert County 13

The win over Commerce secured a spot in the championship round once again for the Social Cirlce.

Just like the first three, it was Redskins and it was not particularly close.

After he lost in his first match of the tournament, Stephons went on to win his third straight match to close out the state duals.

Stephens(106) defeated William Fleming via fall in just a minute and a half(3-0).

Gable(120) stayed in his winning ways and earned big points in the process with a technical fall win over Cooper West(15-0).

Kaleb Jones(126) won his first match of the tourney with a victory via fall in just 20 seconds over Branson Hagood(3-0).

Ethridge(132) ended his day perfect with a win via fall over Brytravious Harper(3-0).

Cohen(138) finished his final match of the day in just 30 seconds as he defeated Jaylen Davis(6-0).

After almost five minutes of match time, Sievers(144) defeated Jesus Mills via technical fall(19-4).

Woodard(150) secured big points with a technical fall win over Javares Bowman(15-0).

Prater(165) defeated Brycin Hughes via technical fall in almost six minutes(16-1).

Kracht(175) made quick work of Mikeal Allen won via fall(12-3).

Xavier Colclough(215) won his first match of the meet in a decision victory over Lincoln Blackmon(6-4).

Morrell(285) finished his day strong with a decision win over Nikhil Burton(7-2).

Jack Hover(190), Hudson Fleming(157) and Cruz Floyd(113) were the only victors from Elbert County in the championship dual.

Final Thoughts

By the end of the championship, eight Redskins finished the meet perfect.

Gable, Ethridge, Cohen, Sievers, Woodard and Kracht won all four of their matches in their respective weight classes.

Prater and Morrell both won all three of their matches, too.

Saturday's finish marked the second time in the last 11 years that the Redskins wrestling program completed a four-peat.

While the team just secured its fourth title from 2023 to 2026, the program did the same from 2016 to 2019.

With another year to add to their banner, the Redskins find themselves in familiar territory as they enter traditional week as a state champion.

Social Circle will host the Region 4A-Division I Traditionals on Friday, Jan. 30.