El' Jai Freeman's dream of playing college basketball comes true

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Thursday, May 4, a moment El’ Jai Freeman had dreamed about came to fruition. He signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Arizona Christian University.

Freeman was excited for the opportunity to play college ball.

“I've always dreamed of playing at the next level,” Freeman said. “With me missing out on playing sports my freshman and sophomore year due to Covid, I had to push myself to get where I am today. It's an honor to know that a coach sees my potential and is willing to give me an opportunity to grow within their institution.”

Arizona Christian University resides in Glendale, Arizona — nearly 2,000 miles away from Covington.

However, Freeman pointed to an aspect of the university that transcends the distance and the basketball program, in particular.

“I am inspired to grow in my faith along with my academics and showcase my talents on the court,” Freeman said. “ACU's mission is to equip their students ‘to serve the Lord Jesus Christ in all aspects of life, as leaders of influence and excellence.’ This mission is aligned to my vision.”

Freeman stressed the impact Peachtree Academy has had on him as a student-athlete. But, this past year specifically, stands out to Freeman the most.

“I was able to work alongside great coaches and players,” Freeman said. “My faith and dedication to the sport and my academics were strengthened. I had nothing but love and support in my circle while playing for Peachtree.”

Freeman is set to graduate from Peachtree Academy later this month. Then, after that, he will be off to join Arizona Christian University’s basketball program beginning in the fall 2023 semester.

Freeman has a lot of anticipation for what this next chapter holds for him.

“I believe that with the guidance of the Lord I will be OK,” Freeman said. “My mother has made so many sacrifices and with the leadership of several great coaches, I am ready to make them all proud.“