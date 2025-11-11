London Smith is back for more after breakout sophomore season

There are few girls in all of high school basketball that have seen their stock rise quite like London Smith.

Smith started the 2024-25 season as a relative unknown outside of the Newton County fanbase. After missing her freshman season due to a torn ACL, the 5-foot-4 guard wanted to make a name for herself and for the Lady Rams.

A solid regular season showcased glimpses of what Smith could do on the floor, averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

But what happened next was nothing short of magnificent.

A 28-point performance against North Forsyth at the Final Four had college coaches watching in awe. She repeated that same level of play the next week, scoring 24 points against Grayson and leading the Lady Rams to the 6A state championship.

Smith’s performances earned her the girls class 6A state championship MVP and the 2024-25 All CovNews MVP awards.

From a player with untapped potential, to a Georgia basketball household name, Smith says the last few months have been life changing.

“There’s been so many people reaching out to me,” Smith said. “I started AAU with one offer and I racked up 12. It’s been crazy, I’ve heard from a lot of coaches and I’m very grateful. I thank God for it every day.”

Some of those offers that Smith has received since the state championship victory include Georgia State, Jacksonville State, West Georgia and St John’s.

But that was all last year. Now, Smith says it’s time to focus on the present.

“Once we won, it was like ‘ I couldn't believe it,’” Smith said. “But as the weeks and months went on it was like ‘OK we won it, it’s a new season. I wouldn’t say it doesn’t matter anymore, but we can’t dwell on it.

“We’re the top ones in 6A, so everybody’s gonna be coming.”

The present means working on areas that will make Smith a more complete player. Lady Rams Jawan Bailey said that Smith’s next evolution as a player will come with her ability to create plays on both ends of the court.

Smith, however, also wants to focus on something she felt was “lacking.”

“I took a lot of shots last season and I was lacking sometimes if you watch the film,” Smith said. “I had some terrible shooting nights, so I would say my shooting.”

Outside of the tangible work on the court, Smith also knows her next step as a player is becoming a stronger leader.

Whether it’s arriving to practice early and staying late, outworking everyone in conditioning or guiding some of the younger players, Smith wants to cement her status as the lead pillar.

“Being a team leader and making sure everyone’s calm,” Smith said. “It starts with me…I’m a leader by action, so I also gotta step up my game.”

So far this season, Smith has backed up her words with 14-point and 17-point performances. She has also meshed well with transfer combo guard Jazmin Maddox and has continued to build chemistry with teammates Mya Perry and Skylar Levell.

With a blistering start to the 2025-26 season, the goals for Smith’s junior season are clear.

“Like I tell everybody else, it’s just about being a better player and person than I was last year,” Smith said. “I want all percentages to go up.

“For my team… state. No doubt, we’re gonna win as many games as possible. So just playing with my family and winning state.”