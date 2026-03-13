TONE SETTER: Kendall Turner's rise as one of Newton's top hitters

Batting first and playing shortstop…Kendall Turner.

Those are the words that opposing pitchers have heard this season as they take the mound for their start. But the phrase has been more of a warning in 2026.

A month into the season, almost no one has been as dialed in as the Rams’ leadoff man, and his presence at the top of the lineup has only boosted his team.

“It jump starts the offense,” said Newton head coach Delvin Jordan. “If you can go out there and get a knock at the top of the lineup, it gets the offense going. If he gets on early I feel like we are going to score two or three [runs] in the first inning. If that happens then you have a good chance of winning the game.”

While asked about it himself, Turner shed light on how he views his responsibilities in the No. 1 spot.

“Get the game started,” Turner said. “I feel like if I can score the first run or at least get on base, we have the best chance to win.”

In six of Newton' s seven wins, Newton’s batting order began with Turner on base.

Turner’s sophomore season saw him bat .235 with 19 hits, but he had an uptick in his on-base percentage as he walked 12 more times and struck out 10 less than he did as a freshman.

As a player who compares his style to All-Star shortstop Fransisco Lindor and Twins’ minor-leaguer Kaelen Culpepper, the defensive side of the game has always been a strong suit for Turner.

In 2026, the offense has caught up rapidly.

Turner has already matched his 19 hits from last season in only 12 games. But perhaps his biggest adjustment, however, came in the power department.

“Just simplifying my approach,” Turner said. “Staying through everything and obviously the weight room.”

Turner entered his junior campaign at Newton without a home run at the high school level. A dozen games into the year, Turner has hit four homers and they are not particularly wall-scrapers.

“[It has been] the weight room and the confidence,” Jordan said. “He got so much stronger and something clicked for him from sophomore to junior year. I just think the mentality he has is, ‘I am not going to get out.’ I’ve said since he was a freshman that he is a special talent and it’s just now clicking for him. The sky is the limit.”

With the hit and power tools on the rise, Turner has shown that he can produce power to all sides of the field.

While two of his home runs have been to the pull side, Turner has taken the other two to dead center and to the opposite field.

After a busy offseason, Turner noted that he had a feeling his power numbers would rise.

“I pictured it in my mind,” Turner said. “But just coming out here and working and swinging more — the ball started flying and I knew.”

Turner is already closing in on surpassing his walk and RBI numbers from a year ago as well.

During the offseason, Turner made his way through numerous leagues, camps and events.

Turner had tons of eyes on him this past June as he was picked to announce the first round selection for the Atlanta Braves in the 2025 MLB Draft.

As someone who hopes to hear his name called on the same stage, he called it a surreal moment.

“It felt good to be in a place that I want to be in in a few years,” Turner said. “Whether it is going to college or coming right out of high school, just being there gave me a different feel for everything.”

As for the work on the diamond, the Braves 44 Classic, Perfect Game and the Minority Baseball Prospects Futures All-American Game are just three of the events that Turner competed in this past summer.

“It puts you against people who are better than you,” Turner said. “It gives you the ability to work hard and to continue climbing the rankings.”

In cases such as the 44 Classic, Turner competed with and against some of his Newton teammates.

“When you face top guys around the nation on a consistent basis across the summer, I just think when you get [back] to high school the game slows down for you,” Jordan said. “When the game slows down for you, you play faster, you play smarter, and you have a chance to be successful because everything is going at a slower speed than you are.”

While Turner faced quality competition across the offseason, some of his biggest battles in the box have come against his own rotation.

Newton’s pitching staff led by the trio of Houston signee Chris Guillory, Josh Brown and Ja’Coren Weaver.

“They make me work counts, because everything isn't going to be a fastball,” Turner said. “Chris is going to Houston, everything he throws is very nice. Ja’Coren is up and coming, everything he throws is good too.”

As the Rams have continued to sharpen iron against one another, it has resulted in an overall increase in offensive production across the board.

“I told the guys all offseason that we didn’t hit as good as we did last year, but they are trying to prove me wrong,” Jordan joked. “Right now, it looks the part. Last year as a team we only had five home runs. I think we already have eight right now. I am just glad that they are putting the work in and it's coming to fruition.”

With 18 games left on the regular season slate for Newton, Turner’s plans are simple as he looks to be the catalyst for a deep playoff run.

Newton sits at 7-5 and fourth place in Region 4-AAAAAA with a 4-2 record. The Rams are still set to play key region series against Rockdale County, Grovetown, Archer and South Gwinnett.

“Just dialing in from pitch one, everyone being locked in,” Turner said. “Just keeping a good attitude and fighting through everything.”