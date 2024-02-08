Newton County area schools host National Signing Day

Newton County teams celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Across Eastside, Alcovy and Newton, 18 players signed their national letters of intent to play college football.
Alcovy Tigers
Oz Fowler — Brevard College
Bernard “BJ” Johnson — Rockford University
Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/alcovy/bernard-bj-johnson-inks-scholarship-rockford-university/
Giovanni Wilson — Savannah State University
Eastside Eagles
Jacorey Jackson — Concord University
Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/eastside/jacorey-jackson-pens-nli-play-concord-university/
Christian Smith — Kentucky State
Newton Rams
Quintavion Norman — University of Kentucky
Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/newton/quintavion-norman-turns-first-full-football-season-kentucky-scholarship/
Marcus Calwise — Eastern Kentucky University
Keon Davis — Georgia Southern University
Jayden Ford — Alabama A&M
Ephraim Wright — Wingate University
Tony Clark — Central Georgia Technical College
Jehden Robinson — Central Georgia Technical College
Jamarcus Presley — Butler University
Maurice Harrell —Hutchison Community College
Russell Davis — Butler University
Anjavien Presley — Campbellsville University
Aaron Hubbard — Georgia Knights Academy
Jonathan Dumervil — Georgia Knights Academy
Editor's Note: A feature story for each signee will be published in future editions of The Covington News as well as online.