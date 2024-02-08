By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County area schools host National Signing Day
Sharp Stadium

Newton County teams celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday.


Across Eastside, Alcovy and Newton, 18 players signed their national letters of intent to play college football.


Alcovy Tigers


Oz Fowler — Brevard College


Bernard “BJ” Johnson — Rockford University

   Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/alcovy/bernard-bj-johnson-inks-scholarship-rockford-university/


Giovanni Wilson — Savannah State University


Eastside Eagles 


Jacorey Jackson — Concord University

   Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/eastside/jacorey-jackson-pens-nli-play-concord-university/


Christian Smith — Kentucky State 


Newton Rams 


Quintavion Norman — University of Kentucky

   Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/newton/quintavion-norman-turns-first-full-football-season-kentucky-scholarship/


Marcus Calwise — Eastern Kentucky University


Keon Davis — Georgia Southern University


Jayden Ford — Alabama A&M


Ephraim Wright — Wingate University 


Tony Clark — Central Georgia Technical College


Jehden Robinson — Central Georgia Technical College


Jamarcus Presley — Butler University


Maurice Harrell —Hutchison Community College


Russell Davis — Butler University


Anjavien Presley — Campbellsville University


Aaron Hubbard — Georgia Knights Academy


Jonathan Dumervil — Georgia Knights Academy 


Editor's Note: A feature story for each signee will be published in future editions of The Covington News as well as online.