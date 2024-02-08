Newton County area schools host National Signing Day

Newton County teams celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Across Eastside, Alcovy and Newton, 18 players signed their national letters of intent to play college football.

Alcovy Tigers

Oz Fowler — Brevard College

Bernard “BJ” Johnson — Rockford University

Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/alcovy/bernard-bj-johnson-inks-scholarship-rockford-university/

Giovanni Wilson — Savannah State University

Eastside Eagles

Jacorey Jackson — Concord University

Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/eastside/jacorey-jackson-pens-nli-play-concord-university/

Christian Smith — Kentucky State

Newton Rams

Quintavion Norman — University of Kentucky

Recap - https://www.covnews.com/sports/newton/quintavion-norman-turns-first-full-football-season-kentucky-scholarship/

Marcus Calwise — Eastern Kentucky University

Keon Davis — Georgia Southern University

Jayden Ford — Alabama A&M

Ephraim Wright — Wingate University

Tony Clark — Central Georgia Technical College

Jehden Robinson — Central Georgia Technical College

Jamarcus Presley — Butler University

Maurice Harrell —Hutchison Community College

Russell Davis — Butler University

Anjavien Presley — Campbellsville University

Aaron Hubbard — Georgia Knights Academy

Jonathan Dumervil — Georgia Knights Academy

Editor's Note: A feature story for each signee will be published in future editions of The Covington News as well as online.