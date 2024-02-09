Marcus Calwise signs to Eastern Kentucky following strong senior season

Newton’s Marcus Calwise announced his commitment to Eastern Kentucky University Wednesday afternoon.

Alongside friends, teammates, coaches and family, Calwise put pen to paper to make it official with the Colonels.

What made the day special for Calwise was the chance to announce his signing at the same time as his teammates.

“Today was heartwarming, just to see the brothers that I have played football with since I was 6 years old be able to go to the next level and get the opportunity to play football,” Calwise said. “To see me go to the next level as well, I can’t do anything but thank God.”

On Dec. 26, Calwise announced his top-five schools as Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Middle Tennessee, Liberty and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Before Calwise made the announcement, Rams head coach Josh Skelton had high praise for the senior, tabbing him as, “One of the most talented players to walk these halls.”

In his senior season, Calwise accounted for 1,074 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Calwise earned First Team All-Region honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA at the conclusion of the season.

Following the season, Calwise was named as All-Cov News Most Valuable Player.

For Calwise, the feel of the university and dedication to the football program played major roles in his decision.

“It was the people,” Calwise said. “It was the environment. It is a small town, they do everything around the football program. They have a good football support group. I like the coaches, they have told me some great things.”

As he prepares to head to Richmond, Kentucky following the school year, Calwise is eager to get back on the field and win games.

“They are going to get a hungry person,” Calwise said. “They are getting someone who lost in the first round of the playoffs and is ready to win some football games.”