Lackey follows in father's footsteps, signs to East Carolina

When Newton senior Bernard Lackey signed to East Carolina University (ECU) on Wednesday, it was a full circle moment for the Lackey family.

Lackey, the 6-foot-2 defensive back, penned his national letter of intent to play for the Pirates, the same school his father played for during the 1990s.

When the signing was all said and done, Lackey wanted to give thanks to those that got him to that point.

“I want to thank everybody,” Lackey said. “Not everyone could sign today, I just want to thank everyone — coach Skelton and everyone.”

ECU provided a familiarity and a family-like feel, according to Lackey.

“[It was] the family,” Lackey said. “The culture is so together. ECU just feels like home. When I went there it felt like home.”

Lackey spent his first three seasons of high school football as an Alcovy Tiger, where he earned multiple All-Region honors.

During his one and only season with the Rams, Lackey saw his development sky rocket, and he gives all the credit to his head coach.

“Coach Skelton is a big part of the defensive back group,” Lackey said. “The thing with coach Skelton, he brings in coaches that can help you develop a lot and it's just love. We all have love for eachother.”

In reflection of his senior season, Lackey credited the team’s out-of-state matchup with East St. Louis was one of his favorite moments as part of the Rams’ program.

As he now turns his attention to ECU where he is a legacy signee, Lackey spoke to the kind of player the Pirates will be getting.

“A dominant player all around, a great player [and] a ball hawk,” Lackey said