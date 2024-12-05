Leslie signs to Memphis following senior season with Rams

Andrew Leslie penned his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Memphis after a strong senior season for the Rams.

Leslie, the 6-foot-2 receiver, committed to the Tigers in June ahead of his final high school season. With his final season and the signing done and out of the way, Leslie shared his thoughts about it being official.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Leslie said. “I have been waiting for this moment all my life.”

For Leslie, the atmosphere at Memphis is what drew him in.

“The environment, it felt like family,” Leslie said. “Everyone thinks Memphis is dangerous, but it’s not all what people are saying. It’s a nice place to be.”

Leslie valued multiple different things when looking at his next stop, but developing to one day play at the top level was the goal.

“The atmosphere, the coaches, and really just the environment,” Leslie said. “What am I going to be doing when I get there? How are they going to develop me as a man and then hopefully be NFL bound.”

The high school career was nothing short of eventual for Leslie.

Leslie was a part of Newton’s football program as a freshman, but transferred to Cedar Grove, where he won a state championship in 2023.

With his return to Newton for his senior year, he shared what separates the Rams’ football program from others.

“They got me way bigger,” Leslie said. “It was just a mental thing. This is big 6A football.”

As he prepares to take the trip to the west side of Tennessee, Leslie kept it short and went right to the point when stating what kind of player he will be for the Tigers.

“A dog,” Leslie said.