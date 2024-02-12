Keon Davis signs to Georgia Southern on National Signing Day

Newton’s Keon Davis will line up for Georgia Southern after signing his national letter of intent last Wednesday.

Davis penned his NLI during the Rams’ National Signing Day ceremony in Newton’s auditorium.

After making it official, Davis spoke about his emotions on the day.

“I am just glad. I know that my mom up above is looking at me proud,” Davis said. “I am ready to start working. True freshman of the year.”

Part of his decision to go with the Eagles was due to their offensive scheme, which Davis felt can highlight a receiver like himself.

“I took Georgia Southern, it is close,” Davis said. “They throw the ball a lot and I am a receiver. That is what led me to Georgia Southern.”

After his senior year, Davis was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Looking ahead to his inaugural season with Georgia Southern, Davis feels he can do anything that the Eagles need him to do out wide.

“They will be getting a fully energized, crazy man,” Davis said. “[Someone who] catches deep balls any time, 50-50 balls, slants and bubbles. I am just an all-around player.”