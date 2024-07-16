Offseason Player Spotlight : Bernard Lackey

Bernard Lackey is looking to make an instant impact in his first season for the Newton Rams.

Lackey will start at defensive back for the Rams in a room filled with competition.

According to Lackey, anyone’s spot can be up for grabs on any day.

“Every day a job can be took,” Lackey said. “You can do good Monday, but you can do bad on Tuesday and your job will be took. You just gotta keep working.”

Overall, Lackey felt the team’s mindset is in a good spot this far into summer workouts.

“We are confident,” Lackey said. “We have been working and we feel confident we can go out there and compete.”

Lackey spent his first two seasons as an Alcovy Tiger.

As a junior, Lackey earned First Team All-Region honors for Region 3-AAAAAA.

Lackey recalled his first practices with Newton and the message he wanted to convey to his new coaches and teammates.

“That I can come out here and work and be a leader,” Lackey said. “I can come out here and do what I need to do.”

The senior also spent time discussing the competition in practice and what players have pushed him the most.

“Several, but the two I can say are Malik [Brightwell] and Andrew [Leslie],” Lackey said. “They are two of our top receivers and they push us everyday.”

When describing his style, Lackey touted himself as someone who wants to go after the ball.

“I am more of a go-and-get-it type of guy,” Lackey said. “I like picks, I love picks. I like to go up there and get it every time I can.”

Lackey’s play has translated to him earning a chance to play at the next level.

In June, Lackey announced on X that he was committed to play football at East Carolina University.

As he gears up to play a big role in the Rams’ defense, Lackey shared his goals ahead of his final high school season.

“Help lead our team to a championship,” Lackey said. “And picks. A lot of picks this year. I want people to know my name.”



