Offseason Player Spotlight : Censere Wright

Newton’s Censere Wright is going into his senior season with the Rams looking to finish on top.

Wright, who plays most of his downs at center and guard, has been a mainstay on the Rams’ line.

Following his junior season, Wright was named as an All-Region Honorable Mention for Region 4-AAAAAAA along with being part of the 2023 All-Cov News Defensive Team.





With his attention solely focused on preparing for his final year, Wright spoke about the team’s confidence.

“It is really high,” Wright said. “It is really energizing and everything is looking good so far.”

When describing his style of play, Wright sees himself as a team-first player.

“I am more player-first,” Wright said. “A team helper.I’d rather help my teammates than go off by myself.”

The senior credited his journey in football to his siblings, who inspired him to play the sport.

Wright also spent time discussing a few things about the team that others do not know.

The work that the group puts in is one of the team’s best kept secrets, according to Wright.

“We work hard, we work really hard,” Wright said. “They don’t know the work we put in around here. We do real work around here.”

With one more season left to play in Newton blue, Wright’s goal is simple.

“Win 15 games,” Wright said.