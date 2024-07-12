Offseason Player Spotlight: Andrew Leslie

Newton senior Andrew Leslie is looking to bring a championship pedigree to the Rams’ football program in 2024-25.

Leslie, who played for Cedar Grove as part of its championship team from a year ago, is ready to tackle a new challenge in a bigger region.

Last season, Leslie ended the year with a ring and was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 5-AAA.

Leslie is currently committed to play football at the University of Memphis. The senior also holds offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina Samford, Alabama A&M and more.

When asked what Leslie wanted his first impressions on the team to be, it all came down to getting another chip.

“Get back in that Benz,” Leslie said. “Two rings.”

Leslie’s mindset seems to have resonated with the rest of the team. The senior feels this group has what it takes to get to Atlanta.

“Based on coach [Josh] Skelton, we are one of the most athletic teams that has come through Newton,” Leslie said. “Right now, I don’t want to lose a game. All the seniors, we don’t want to lose a game, we are all ready to win.”

The battles in practice have been fierce, according to Leslie. Specifically, those between him and one of Newton’s top defensive playmakers.

“Zachary Harden, Minnesota commit,” Leslie said. “Iron sharpens iron. One play he might jam me, the next play I might one-hand it.”

Leslie is slated to start at wide receiver for the Rams.

Growing up, Leslie said he spent time playing out wide along with running back and free safety.

As for his biggest motivation, Leslie immediately referenced his family.

“My grandmother,” Leslie said. “I want to be able to provide for her like she provided for me.”

With weeks left until the Rams kick off the season in hopes of a state title, Leslie left off by commenting words made famous by University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

“We coming,” Leslie said.