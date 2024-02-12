Maurice Harrell signs to play football at Hutchinson Community College

Maurice Harrell penned his national letter of intent at Newton’s National Signing Day last Wednesday.

Harrell’s signing made his move to Hutchinson Community College official.

Though he went through some nerves prior to the signing, Harrell spoke about how the signing went and what emotions he had.

“At the start I was a little nervous, because I have never done this before,” Harrell said. “But as I got up there and calmed down, I just let everything out about how I felt. It felt good.”

Harrell was joined on stage by family as he inked his NLI to join a program that won the NJCAA National Championship in the 2020-2021 season.

The recruiting process for Harrell was not always clear cut, but a push from the Hutchinson coaching staff sealed the deal for the senior.

“The coaches were the main thing. I was nervous because I did not know if I was going to commit there,” Harrell said. “I was going to wait until later, but they showed love to me and they really wanted me. They told me how they were going to use me and I thought that was the right home to go to.”

At the conclusion of his final season with the Rams, Harrell was named as a defensive back on Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

As he looks ahead to his career with the Blue Dragons, Harrell spoke about what kind of player Hutchinson will be getting in the fall.

“A great player,” Harrell said. “A ballplayer, an athlete. They are going to get a baller.”