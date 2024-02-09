Christian Smith signs to play college football at Kentucky State

After just one year in the Eagles program, senior Christian Smith signed his national letter of intent to play at Kentucky State University.

The signing took place on Wednesday, as Smith took the stage in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at Eastside’s National Signing Day ceremony.

With the 2023-2024 football season being Smith’s first year at Eastside, he knows what it feels like to be an Eastside Eagle.

“To be an Eastside Eagle football player, you have to work hard on the field and in the classroom,” Smith said. “It felt like a family here at Eastside High School.”

Smith finished his lone season at Eastside with 42 total tackles .He also accounted for two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one blocked punt.

Looking ahead, he knows now is not the time to be complacent when he gets to school in Frankfort, Kentucky.

“My coaches don’t have to worry about me working hard and doing what is being asked of me,” Smith said. “Just because I got here now, I got to show the coaches why they wanted me as a player.”