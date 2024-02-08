Bernard "BJ" Johnson inks scholarship to Rockford University

Bernard “BJ” Johnson was one of three Alcovy football players to put pen to paper on Feb. 7. The senior wideout signed to continue his football career at Rockford University in Illinois.

After Wednesday’s ceremony had concluded, Johnson described what the moment meant to him.

“It’s a real weight off my shoulders,” Johnson said. “Before I signed it, it was really stressful everyday where I’m going to go…’What college am I going to go to? What state am I going to live in?’ But now, I know where I want to go so it’s just a real weight off my shoulders.”

While weighing his options, two things made Rockford University the clear choice for Johnson.

“It just felt like home. I took a virtual visit and I liked what the coaches were talking about,” Johnson said. “They also gave me an academic scholarship, too, and a football scholarship.”

Johnson has played football since he was 4 years old and it has always been his No. 1 sport to play.

His original position was as a running back but Johnson said he “got too small” and moved to wide receiver. That is the position Johnson will play at the next level, too.

Throughout all of his experiences, Johnson stressed that his favorite thing about playing is scoring a touchdown.

The last game of Alcovy’s season at home against Rockdale County delivered Johnson’s favorite touchdown of his senior campaign.

“My favorite touchdown was when we played Rockdale. The 93-yard touchdown and it was against my cousin. He was guarding me,” Johnson said.

Johnson gave a special shout out to his mom, Yolanda, following the ceremony.

“I just want to thank my mom,” Johnson said. “I love her. She’s been there through everything.”

With the signing official, Johnson will transition from being a Tiger to a Regent while donning the purple and silver.

Now, the next chapter of Johnson’s football career is on the horizon and Johnson relayed his excitement for what lies ahead.

“Just playing college football. One step closer to the NFL,” Johnson said. “If not the NFL, just one step closer to being a better person in life.”