Alcovy defensive lineman Tim Griffin commits to Cincinnati

NEWTON COUNTY – After weeks of anticipation, senior defensive lineman Tim Griffin Jr. has announced he intends to take his talents to the University of Cincinnati.

Griffin committed to Cincinnati on Saturday at a special ceremony at Alcovy High School surrounded by family, friends and coaches.

The 6-5, 255 pound three-star lineman picked the Bearcats out of 14 collegiate offers. Leading up to his commitment, his final four schools included Alabama, Florida State and Ole Miss.

Minutes after his commitment, Griffin told The Covington News that he knew he was going to Cincinnati from the moment he first visited.

“Cincinnati spoke to my heart from the first day that I touched down on Sept. 21,” Griffin said. “It felt like home.”

According to Griffin, he submitted a verbal commitment to the school on Oct. 4.

Griffin said that this commitment cemented his legacy at a school he will always call home in Alcovy. He hopes that this can pave the way for his teammates as well others that attend Alcovy in the future.

“So many people told me, ‘Why not Eastside? Why not Newton?’ And I just told them I can do what I’m doing there, here,” Griffin said. “Sometimes things just are bigger than winning or losing. Sometimes you gotta make a legacy and I feel like I made a legacy here.