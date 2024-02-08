Quintavion Norman turns first full football season into Kentucky scholarship

In the span of a year, Newton senior Quintavion Norman turned his first full season into an opportunity to play football at the next level.

Norman’s signing to Kentucky was the last in a long line of Rams penning their national letters of intent to play at the next level on National Signing Day.

Following the event inside Newton’s auditorium, Norman spoke about what he felt on signing day.

“My emotions are everywhere,” Norman said. “It was tough to get to this point so my emotions are just everywhere, I want to thank everyone in my life for helping me through this process.”

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound 3-star’s senior season was his only season on the football field for the Rams.

At the conclusion of the year, Norman was named as an All-Region honorable mention for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Norman is the brother of former Ram and current NFL player Tay Gowan, who graduated from Newton in 2016.

When looking back on his time at Newton, Norman spoke about Gowan and how his journey gave him the motivation he needed.

“Just me keeping my mind straight and working hard everyday,” Norman said. “Knowing I can make it out like my brother Tay Gowan, who is in the NFL. I knew I could make it.”

The official visit to Kentucky took place over the weekend of Feb. 3, as the recruiting process ramped up for Norman in the following days leading to National Signing Day.

“The coach gave me a last minute chance and he blessed me with the opportunity to go there to do great things and get to work,” Norman said.

As he gears up to join Kentucky’s front seven, Norman feels he has the skills to succeed at the college level.

“[I am] a physical, explosive player,” Norman said. “I have length, I can cover ground and I am good at tackling. They are going to get a great player.”