Amoi Hagans nearing end of historic Newton track career

As Amoi Hagans sprints toward the conclusion of her Newton track career, the senior looks to finish strong.

The Ohio State commit and senior leader for the Rams reflected on her senior campaign.

“It has been going great,” Hagans said. “I have been pushed well by my coaches and my parents. That has helped me a lot.”

Before Hagans could join Newton for the outdoor season, she competed in an indoor track season.

Hagans competed in events such as the Millrose Games in New York, along with the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston.

“My indoor season was actually great, I ran the time I wanted to a few times and when it was most needed — at Millrose and meets like that,” Hagans said. “I am just looking forward to going outdoors. I think my indoor [performance] will reflect where I end up at state.”

In both events, Hagans’ best placement came in the 60-meter dash.

Hagans had a time of 7.43 at the Millrose games and a time of 7.51 at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

With her best times coming in the 60-meter, it is no surprise Hagans viewed it as her best event.

“I think my best event is the 60 [meter],” Hagans said. “Even though I may get out late, I have top end speed just to push me at the 60-meter mark.”

With her attention now on her outdoor track season, Hagans shared her excitement about being part of Newton track one more time.

“It is great, I have ran about two to three meets with them so far since indoor ended and my first 4x100 was this past Wednesday and I am looking forward to what we are able to run at state,” Hagans said. “We ran 46, and I think it can easily be faster. I love the team, we get along and it is good to have teammates that push you.”

The time of 46.68 came at the Walnut Grove Region Tune Up on April 10. In the event, Newton girls’ took home first place in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.

Hagans’ success translated into Newton’s record books, too, according to Newton track and field coach Sierra Calhoun.

“She has definitely made a mark on Newton track and field,” Calhoun said. “She just broke Mckenzie Calloway’s 100-meter dash record when we went to Christian Coleman. I expect she is going to get the 200-meter record as well. She already broke the school record in the 4x100 last Wednesday.”

The Lady Rams 200-meter record currently belongs to Calloway, who posted a time of 23.92 in 2022.

Ahead of the Region 4-AAAAAAA meet, Calhoun posted high expectations for Hagans in her final region meet of her Newton career.

“She is the top seed in the 100, the 200, and 4x100 team as well,” Calhoun said. “I am just expecting gold in all three.”

Now in the second half of her senior season, Hagans shared a moment from her sophomore season that she labeled as one her favorite memories at Newton — a moment that set her up for her later success.

“It was one of my practices [in] my 10th grade year,” Hagans said. “We couldn't get the 4x100 relay handles right, and coach Calhoun pulled me aside because I had started crying. She just told me, ‘You’re built for this, you can do it as long as you push yourself as much as you can.’ From then on, I saw my potential.”

After giving her the push she needed two years ago, Calhoun now sees Hagans as a much more than a leader for Newton track and field.

“Her presence on the track is just so commanding and domineering,” Calhoun said. “She definitely gives the younger girls something to look up to and someone to mold themselves after. She works extremely hard. Sometimes you can get athletes that are cocky and arrogant, but she is also so helpful and willing to help out others around her.