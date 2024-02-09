Giovanni Wilson signs to Savannah State on National Signing Day

On Wednesday, Alcovy senior Giovanni Wilson signed his national letter of intent in the Tigers auditorium.

Wilson signed to continue his football career at Savannah State University.

Following the signing, Wilson spoke about his emotions and what Wednesday's national Signing Day meant to him.

“It feels great, feels like a burden off my chest. I feel like I have grown as a player through the thick and thin, through the hard times,” Wilson said. “Although there are some goals we didn't achieve, we certainly made the program better.”

For Wilson, two factors weighed heavily in his decision to go play for the Tigers in Savannah.

“Location and potential in the program,” Wilson said. “They are right by the sea. I am a Florida native as well so it is not too far from home. A lot of the games they lost last year were close games, and all they need is a little bit of edge. I feel I can provide that edge next year.”

Reflecting on his time as a Tiger, Wilson expressed his pride to play for Alcovy for four years and what he will remember most about his time there.

“The family,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of places in Newton County you can go, and a lot of things that are said about Alcovy. But it's the loyalty of these guys, a lot of them are four year Tigers with me.”

At the conclusion of his senior season, Wilson was named as an honorable mention for Region 3-AAAAAA.

Wilson made an effort to give thanks to his parents, who paved the way for him to get to Alcovy and play football.

“I want to give thanks to my parents, just for all the sacrifices they made,” Wilson said. “Two immigrants, one from Jamaica and one from Saint Vincent [and the Grenadines]. All the sacrifices they made to get me to the country and to help me play the game of football.

Managing Editor Philip B. Hubbard contributed to this article