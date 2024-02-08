Jacorey Jackson pens NLI to play at Concord University

On Wednesday morning with family, friends and coaches in attendance, Eastside senior Jacorey Jackson signed his national letter of intent.

The singing gave Jackson the opportunity to play football at the next level.

Jackson elected to begin his college career at Concord University.

Jackson was the first signee to make the announcement on Wednesday, as he sat alongside teammate Christian Smith, who signed his NLI shortly thereafter.

Although it was a tough journey throughout high school for Jackson, he appreciated what head coach Jay Cawthon has done for his career.

“Coach Cawthon believing in me was the best thing to happen to me because of my early start of high school,” Jackson said. “I was headed down the wrong path but coach made sure I ended up on the right track.”

Jackson finished his career with 185 total tackles to go along with seven sacks and two caused and recovered fumbles. He was elected as a team capitan and led his team to an 8-4 record with a playoff victory over the Chapel Hill Panthers, 38-14.

At the conclusion of his senior season, Jackson was named as the All-Cov News Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson was also named to the Region 8-AAAAA All-Defensive team.