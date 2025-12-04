Xavier Joseph puts pen to paper with Appalachian State

Dreams became reality on Thursday, as Xavier Joseph officially signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Appalachian State.

The moment encapsulated years of hard work and sacrifice for one of the Eagles’ best defensive players in the last decade.

“It feels amazing,” Joseph said. “It’s been a dream come true since I was like six years old when I first started playing.”

Joseph has been committed to the Mountaineers since Mar. 31. He chose the North-Carolina based school over offers from Kennesaw State, Liberty, Tennessee Tech and Florida Atlantic.

“It’s the way they recruited me and made me feel at home,” Joseph said.

Despite Joseph donning the black and gold colors of App State, he will always be synonymous with the green and silver of the Eastside Eagles.

Before he stepped on the field as an Eagle, Joseph was a ball boy for four years. He spent three of those years watching his brother, Jean Claude Joseph III, terrorize opposing offenses. The two Joseph brothers were teammates during the 2022 season, before Jean Claude went on to play college football at Tulane.

Joseph ends his Eastside career with 145 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks and two touchdowns in 45 games played, according to MaxPreps. As a part-time fullback, he caught 23 receptions for 313 yards and one score.

But the Eagles star says two things transcend all through his time at the school.

“Probably the pre-game meals,” Joseph joked. “[But] it’’s always good to be with my teammates and have a good time, and just all the good, close games and being out there competing with my brothers.”

Now, Joseph has cemented himself within his own family legacy, joining his brother Jean Claude, and his cousin, Brody Jennings – who signed with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday – as college football players.

Joseph wants Mountaineer fans to know that they are getting a top-notch player.

“They’re getting someone that's going to give relentless effort every play.”



