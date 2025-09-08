Eagles sweep doubleheader against reigning state champion East Coweta

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — Against a formidable foe, the Eastside Lady Eagles made a pair of statement wins in a road doubleheader on Friday

Both wins came against the reigning Class AAAAAA state champion, the East Coweta Lady Indians.

Davis and Johnson slug their way to a game one win

The Lady Eagles found themselves down by many runs in the opening game, but that did not stop them storming back to capture a big win.

Two big swings off the bats of Jayah Johnson and Kameron Davis did the damage against one of the state’s best as Eastside further cemented itself among that list.

The win also would not have been possible without the efforts of senior Kylee Lawrence, who pitched well but also tallied three hits in game one.

Eastside began the game with a pair of base hits from Donee Morain and Lily Stowe, but a triple play immediately shut down any hopes of an early run.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Indians managed to tack on the game’s first run off Lawrence on an RBI fielder’s choice.

When East Coweta came back to the plate in the bottom of the second, it added three more.

After a pair of walks and an error loaded the bases, Addie Joiner singled into right field to score a run, but an error on the relay throw allowed the other two runners to score to make it a 4-0 lead.

Eastside’s bats took a while to get going as another scoreless frame in the third inning allowed East Coweta to once again add on.

With a runner on second, Addy Howell singled into right field to score the run and make it a 5-0 lead.

Down by five, the bats finally woke up for the team in the green and grey.

After base hits from Allie Vaughn and Savanna Griffin, Eva Davis notched an RBI single to trim the lead down to 1-5.

In the next at-bat, Johnson stepped into the box and worked a six pitch at-bat before taking a big hack in a 2-2 count.

The moment Johnson made contact, she knew it was gone and she tossed the bat toward the away dugout as it was a big three-run home run.

Later in the frame, Ansley Hartman delivered with a game-tying RBI single to make it a 5-5 game ahead of the bottom of the fourth.

After a scoreless frame for the Lady Indians, Eastside mounted another big frame that served as the dagger for game one.

Griffin was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning, but base hits from Johnson and Lawrence loaded the bases for Davis.

First pitch of the at-bat — gone.

It was a big fly that went well over the left field wall, and by the time the grand slam fell the Lady Eagles were ahead 9-5.

Johnson took over on the mound in the inning prior, and she continued to pitch well as she struck out the side immediately after the four-run frame.

To make her day even better, Johnson drove in another run in the following inning to make it a 10-5 lead.

Hartman delivered again an RBI for Eastside in the top of the seventh.

East Coweta managed to score its sixth run in the final frame, but it was all too late as Eastside secured a 11-6 win in game one.

Davis and Johnson combined for seven RBIs in game one as both of their home runs served as the biggest swings for the contest.

Lawrence and Johnson handled all of the pitching duties, and all of the Lady Indians' runs were unearned in the game. The two combined for seven strikeouts.

Davis shuts Lady Indians down in game two

The runs dwindled down for game two, but Eastside still managed to secure enough to sweep the doubleheader of East Coweta with a 5-2 win.

Eastside tallied 11 hits in the second game as they were all spread around the lineup.

The first three innings of game two belonged to Davis and East Coweta’s Jada Savage, as the two pitched scoreless games in the early going.

In the top of the fourth frame, the Lady Eagles managed to add a pair.

Following a walk from Griffin and single from Davis, Avery Jewell later scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly.

In the ensuing at-bat, Davis scored another on an RBI infield single.

With a 2-0 lead, Davis pitched around a walk and a single in the bottom half of the inning to put the Lady Eagles’ bats back in the box.

The results — more runs.

Singles from Stowe and Vaughn set up Griffin for an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 3-0.

However, it was a big swing from Johnson once again that broke it open as the freshman drove in another run on a single to right field. On the same play, an error from the Lady Indians' outfield allowed another run to score.

By the end of the fifth the Lady Eagles led 5-0 and that proved to be enough for game two.

With two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth, an infield error from the Lady Eagles allowed two East Coweta runs to score. However, those runs served as the only offensive output for the Lady Indians.

Davis pitched scoreless the rest of the way for the Lady Eagles to secure a tough doubleheader sweep on the road.

Senior Morain and Davis secured multi-hit games as the latter took care of business on the mound through seven innings.

The Lady Eagles will get back into action on Monday as they continue their road stretch in a game against Pike County.