After claiming the Newton Cup, the Lady Eagles look to win it all in Columbus

Few teams in the country are currently operating at the level of success of the Eastside Lady Eagles. Multiple consecutive 20-win seasons, including a current 16-0 season, have established the Lady Eagles as a prime contender in AAAA competition.

But the feeling surrounding those around the diamond has been a different one this year, something… special.

Going into the 2025 season the Lady Eagles held a multitude of goals they wished to achieve. One of the major goals was accomplished on Sept. 13, when the Lady Eagles claimed yet another Newton Cup trophy after defeating the Newton Lady Rams and Alcovy Lady Tigers. It marked Eastside’s third consecutive win in the county’s most prestigious softball event.

While it was widely expected the undefeated Lady Eagles would claim the trophy, the importance of the win was not lost with many in the program, including Head Coach Heather Wood.

“It’s exciting. We have a lot of talent within the community and it’s a great event because you involve all three schools,” Wood said. “It’s a great team accomplishment and we’re excited to get another cup.”

The win was especially meaningful for the team’s seniors.

Eva Davis, a pitcher and outfielder who threw for a no-hitter in Game No. 1 versus Alcovy, described the win as part of a dream she had when she was a little girl.

“I’ve been born and raised here and have watched Eastside ever since I was little,” Davis said. To be a part of this program and to win in three straight years against two very good other competing teams is just something really special.”

While Davis will be making the journey to Stetson University next fall, the former All-Cov News MVP says she will always treasure the memories made with her teammates.

“I will always remember this forever,” Davis said. “I’ll come home and watch these guys next year.”

Another senior who will be playing softball collegiately is Kylee Lawrence. The team’s star infielder and pitcher particularly shined in Game No. 2 versus Newton, accounting for 15 strikeouts, which was much higher than the six or seven she was hoping for.

Lawrence will be attending the University of Memphis in 2026, which is yet another long journey away from Covington. But like Davis, Lawrence says she will always cherish the importance of playing in, and winning, the Newton Cup.

“It’s a great environment,” Lawrence said. “I feel like all three teams have special connections and all we do is play hard and push each other. It’s just a great look for Newton County to come together as one, play each other, challenge each other and just prepare each other for better competition down the road.”

Senior Kylee Lawrence (1). Photo by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography Outside of the team’s strong senior core is an equally impressive group of young and rising talent. This includes freshman shortstop Jayah Johnson, who has quickly risen to the occasion as an integral part of the Lady Eagles.

“It feels amazing to be out here with the girls I love and just playing the sport I love and being able to represent my family well,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes that part of Eastside’s success comes from the team’s young core learning and playing alongside the seniors who know what it is like to play at a high level.

Freshman Jayah Johnson (11). Photo by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

“They’ve done an amazing job,” Johnson said of the seniors. “They’ve pushed me every practice. Even when I’m down, they’re telling me, ‘ Jayah, get up. Let’s go, let’s go.’ They just want the best for me.”

While the 2025 Newton Cup is now in the rearview mirror, a far more important goal lies ahead for the Lady Eagles: A state championship.

The Lady Eagles came oh-so-close to becoming AAAA state champions last November, falling to Harris County in the championship game. Wood says that last year’s outcome has made the Lady Eagles even hungrier to claim the top prize.

“I think us getting as close as we did last year and not winning it all is what’s motivating and driving our team this year,” Wood said. “It’s our goal to be in the state finals again and to finish on top.”

Getting back to the title game is still no guarantee. The Lady Eagles still have several more matchups against strong teams, including the fellow undefeated Buford Lady Wolves.

Wood believes the Lady Eagles need to be more fine-tuned defensively, as well as show a bit more consistency throughout games. But that is not stopping the veteran head coach’s belief in her team to claim a state title.

“There’s things we’ve got to do and improve on for us to get to Columbus,” Wood said. “But we have the team to win it all this year”

Winning it all has never been more important for the Lady Eagles, and that is exactly what they will look to do come this postseason.

“We’re definitely winning it all. I think this is the best team to ever come through Eastside,” Davis said. We collectively have the best athletes from top-to-bottom. This is our year to win it all and I 100% feel like this is our year and we’re gonna bring it home.”



