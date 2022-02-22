NSD '22: Alcovy’s Boyd signs with Judson University

COVINGTON, Ga. — On National Signing Day, Alcovy’s Reggie Boyd made the decision to continue his playing career up north at Judson University.

Boyd made his decision alongside his teammates, as they became part of the biggest National Signing Day in Alcovy High School history.

Boyd played a pivotal role for the Tigers at outside linebacker, being able to make plays in the run game as well as in coverage. Boyd’s senior season ended with him earning the Second Team Inside Linebacker spot for Region 3-AAAAAA.

Along with his talent on the field, Boyd credits his coaching staff with showing him how the effort inside of the classroom is just as important as the work he put in on Friday nights.

“I learned a lot from the Alcovy coaching staff, I mainly learned that student comes first in student-athlete,” Boyd said.

After making his official visit to Judson University in January, Boyd knew that it was the right fit when he walked onto the stage to make it official on National Signing Day.

“The welcoming coaching staff [at Judson] and the beautiful city of Chicago sold me on my decision,” Boyd said. “It has been a long journey; I have put in a lot of hard work and appreciate the opportunity to go to [Judson University] to play football.”

As his senior year comes to an end, Boyd looks ahead to the fall where he will make the 800-mile long trip north to suit up for the Eagles on Saturdays.

“[Judson University] will be getting a versatile defensive player with a high IQ, who is eager to learn, and is ready for work,” Boyd said.



