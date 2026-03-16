Alcovy alum D’Anthony Bell inks return to Seattle Seahawks

Alcovy alum D’Anthony Bell is returning back to a familiar place.

On Thursday, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Seattle Seahawks and Bell agreed to a one-year contract. The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Bell first joined the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seahawks on March 24, 2025 after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He did not make the initial 53-man roster, but reverted to the practice squad.

The Alcovy alum got his big break in Week 3 of the 2025 season after he was elevated to the main roster in the Seahawks’ game against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, he blocked a punt that set up a touchdown for the Seahawks.

Shortly after, Bell was officially signed back to the 53-man roster, where he remained on the team for the majority of the season. However, on Dec. 30, 2025, Bell was waived by the team.

The next day, Bell was claimed off of waivers by the Carolina Panthers. In his brief tenure with the Panthers, Bell logged no stats and was waived two weeks later.

Before joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Bell had stops at the collegiate level at Albany State, Iowa Central Community College, Butler Community College and West Florida.

Last year, Bell had his No. 10 jersey retired during the halftime of an Alcovy boys basketball game.



