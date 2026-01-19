Gaines signs to Catawba track and field ahead of senior season

Ahead of his final season at Alcovy, senior Keith Gaines has secured his spot at the next level with Catawba’s track and field program.

The senior signed Monday in front of a packed Alcovy library as they celebrated Gaines’ achievement.

After three years of work on the track, Gaines expressed how signing symbolized it all paying off.

“It feels good,” Gaines said. “When you put in so much hard work and dedication, it feels like a reward.”

Head track and field coach, Wymon Kelley Jr., spoke first in the event. For Kelley, Gaines represented the first athlete to sign during his tenure with the school.

“When I first met Keith, I was taken aback because I met him on my first day of work,” Kelley said. “He showed up during open house and he was just gung-ho about getting the season started. Him and a couple of the seniors were ready to get started … I saw how hard he worked and I just knew something was going to be special because of his willingness to work and his coachability.”

Gaines noted how his sophomore year was the moment he realized he could do it at the next level.

“I worked that year, I had an injury [beforehand] so I wanted to push it,” Gaines said. “I saw the progression so I was like, ‘OK, I can really do this.'”

By the time his junior year arrived, Gaines put himself in the Alcovy record books.

Gaines is the current holder of Alcovy’s all-time records in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races.

With one more year to go, Gaines has his sights set on even more.

“I was talking to my coach and I told him I want the 300-hurdle record and the 800-meter,” Gaines said.

As he looked ahead to his future at Catawba, Gaines shared how he expects the program to push him to his limits.

“I liked the teammates, the coach and the program,” Gaines said. “I know they have some fast guys there so I know it will push me to be the best I can be.”

With Gaines’ athleticism and determination, Kelley expects Gaines to accomplish all of his goals in his final run with the program.

“I expect him to finish what he started,” Kelley said. “One, he wants to be one of the fastest kids in Alcovy history, and he has already done that. Also, he wants to lead his team to a region title and as far as he can lead them to a state title. I am very excited to welcome that journey and walk with him on that journey.”