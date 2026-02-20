Alcovy's 2025-26 basketball season ends at Region 8-AAAAA tournament

COVINGTON, Ga. – A tough season for the Alcovy boys and girls basketball teams has come to an end.

On Tuesday, the Alcovy Tigers travelled to Habersham Central in the first round of the 8-AAAAA region tournament. As the No. 7 seed, the Tigers were the underdog against the No. 2 seeded Raiders. Previously, the Tigers lost 61-44 and 85-64, respectively when the two teams faced off.

Much of the same transpired on Tuesday, with the Tigers dropping the contest 82-60. With the loss, the Tigers have been eliminated from postseason contention.

After finding mixed success in non-region play, the Tigers failed to find their footing in the late stretch of the season, going 1-11 in region 8-AAAAA. The Tigers also failed to win a game in 2026, with their last win coming on Dec. 27, 2025 against Hills Academy.

Alcovy will graduate nine seniors this year, with longtime talents like Kellin Hendrix and Jakori Pinelle exiting the fold. The Tigers will look to rely on standouts Antione Graves and Mekhi Hamlin, as well as rising players Kristopher Able and Nick Agee in hopes of performing better next year.

Also on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers traveled to Jackson County to face the Lady Panthers in the first round of the 8-AAAAA girls tournament.

This was another No. 7 seed versus No. 2 seed matchup that was going to be tough for the Lady Tigers to overcome. In the end, Jackson County did more than enough to eliminate the Lady Tigers, scoring a 67-39 win.

After an electric 7-1 start to the season, the Lady Tigers’ season fell apart in a hurry. Injuries and inconsistency sent the Lady Tigers tumbling down the standings with a 1-11 region record. Their season will officially end with an overall record of 8-15.

However, there are only two seniors who will be graduating from this year’s squad. That means the young core of Milani Baughns, Simaria Wilburn, Minah Little and Addison Way are all set to return for the 2026-27 season.