Alcovy wrestlers showing confidence in year one under McColley

The Alcovy Tigers are back on the mats, and new head coach Larry McColley has the team tested and ready to compete.

“Our mission is clear — perfection,” McColley said.

Last year, the Tigers placed well and sent a handful of wrestlers to the Class AAAAA Sectionals under head coach Emmanuel Williams.

Williams is still with the school, but McColley leads the team in 2025-26.

At Newton County’s Fall Sports Media Day ahead of the season, McColley wasted no time explaining the plans and expectations that he and his staff have set.

“Coach Nytro [Smith] and myself have forged a championship caliber program along with assistant principal and advisor Emmanuel Williams,” McColley said. “We ensured our foundation remains strong. Every practice, every match, we hold ourselves to the highest standard. We train to be the best, we wrestle the best, we pin the best.”

Smith was on the previous staff, and McColley noted how he has leaned on his assistant coach this offseason to get the team in top-notch form.

“Coach Nytro really drills the fundamentals into these guys,” McColley said. “The safety, the technique, testing the fortitude — all these things we try to instill in them. I think we have a really good chance of placing.”

One wrestler who McColley called on to represent the Tigers was Hassan Williams, who was previously a part of the Eastside Eagles wrestling team that made it to Sectionals in 2024.

“Hassan is a leader off and on the mat,” McColley said. “He also coaches the younger players. He gives them sound advice and always comes to practice on time and leaves last.”

Williams has his sights set on the 1388-pound weight class in 2025, and shared how his new team has prepared him for the season.

“They helped me develop a lot. I went against a lot of tough competition," Williams said. “Rockmart has a really good program, and I beat a lot of big kids. My dad is the assistant at Alcovy. Head coach McColley and Nitro are basically big brothers to me. I just felt a lot closer to home at Alcovy and I think it will play a big part in my success this year.”

The Tigers have a long list of wrestlers the team feels can place in 2025, and Williams was the first to mention it.

Williams praised teammates such as Taj Williams and Jonathan Murray as just two of many Tigers that can post quality results this season.

“These guys have been working real hard,” McColley said. “We have done a lot of mat time and work on fundamentals. [It’s] long hours, but academics is also a part of it. We are proud of them and excited. I think they are going to have a stellar year. We have a couple of guys that we are looking to push to state so I am excited to see where this season will take us.”

At media day, Williams referenced the Walnut Grove Warrior Rumble as just one of many events he was looking forward to.

When it came time for the event on Nov. 15, Williams was one of two Tigers to earn first place.

Along with the hosting Warriors, Alcovy competed against other quality teams such as Norcross, Elbert County and Cambridge.

Williams emphasizes how the meets against tough competition will be what defines this year’s Alcovy team.

“It’s schools like those. Those are the teams we want to see, those are the people we are trying to beat,” Williams said.

The Tigers have many events on the horizon in year one for McColley, but the confidence stacks high for Alcovy in 2025-26.

“Our goal this year is to win and win a lot,” Williams said. “Pin a lot of people and beat the best competition that there is. We are trying to be the best.”