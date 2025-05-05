LETTER: Grace Lunsford

Dear Editor,

To CVS pharmacy on Hwy 36 in Covington: they give superb professional help with prescriptions and other needs. Anytime I have called them or asked questions, they’ve responded promptly with courtesy. It is with great respect that I say this because I know they have thousands of customers and they give great quality care. For the years I have been here, I have great respect for their service, and I appreciated it.

For the Covington Police Department, to the officers and police department here in Covington: I would like to tell them how much I have appreciated them, they have helped me without question. They have kept me safe and have treated me with dignity, 99 percent of them. I think they are one of the greatest police departments in this area and in the world. I know the situations they deal with are of a grave nature, but they took their time and effort to help me in a time of crisis. I will never forget these officers and the department and will continually respect them as they give their best.

Grace Lunsford