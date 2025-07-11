Businessman Wendell McNeal Announces Campaign for State House, District 114

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Wendell McNeal.

Businessman Wendell McNeal announced today his candidacy for Georgia’s House District 114. The incumbent, Rep. Tim Fleming, has announced he will not seek reelection and plans to run for the office of Secretary of State.

“I’m running for office because we need more leaders with strong financial experience representing us in government,” said McNeal. “As a successful businessman, I will rely on my experience in finance and asset management to root out waste and stretch every dollar.”

Wendell McNeal owns and manages a successful Georgia real estate investment company. He attended Georgia Military College and South Georgia Technical College. Wendell is a member of the Executive Board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia and volunteers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

“As our next State Representative, I will support legislation eliminating the Georgia income tax by enacting the Georgia FairTax Plan. The FairTax Plan permanently eliminates the state income tax and would allow Georgians to pay a tax on what they choose to spend, not what they earn. This Plan would, for the first time, also capture revenue from illegal immigrants and the underground economy, which would help lower the burden on Georgia citizens. I will also strongly support President Trump’s agenda to remove illegal aliens from our state.”

