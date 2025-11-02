Youth Action Team engages Newton County students in service and prevention initiatives

The Newton County Youth Action Team (YAT) has been busy this fall serving their schools and community through volunteerism, peer leadership and prevention education.

During August and September, YAT members participated in several outreach and engagement events, including the Newton County Schools Special Education Back-to-School event, NCCA Club Day and the DFCS Youth Summit. Members also helped promote volunteer opportunities at YAT Info Tables, volunteered alongside local partners at the Sounds of Support community event, and began developing a student-led NARCAN awareness video to support opioid prevention efforts. To kick off the new school year, YAT also hosted a social for new members in September, welcoming students from across Newton County.

This October, YAT members completed BOUNCE resiliency training and volunteered at community events, including It’s Fall Y’all and Change the World Day.

Looking ahead, YAT members will continue their outreach by assisting the Newton County Schools Special Education Department and A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center with their “Becoming a More Resilient Parent” workshop. They will also participate in the Community Connect Resource Fair, hosted by the Newton County School System, on Nov. 8.

In addition, YAT is coordinating Red Ribbon Week activities at their schools, supporting this year’s national theme, “Life is a Puzzle—Solve It Drug Free.” Events will encourage students to make healthy choices and live drug-free lives.

The Newton County Youth Action Team is a student-led initiative supported by the Newton Community Partnership and the Newton County Drug Free Community Coalition. The team empowers youth to make positive choices, promote mental health and strengthen community resilience through peer leadership and service.