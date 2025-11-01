Two NCS students named to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Two Newton County Schools’ students have been selected to serve on Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2025–2026 Student Advisory Council, a distinguished group of 79 students chosen from more than 1,200 applicants statewide. Representing Newton County Schools are Derek Gawlinski, an Eastside High School and Newton College & Career Academy STEM Institute student, and Laine McNutt, also of Eastside High School.

The State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council provides opportunities for students to meet with Superintendent Woods throughout the year to share feedback on the impact of state education policies in the classroom, discuss issues that matter most to them, and participate in service projects that benefit Georgia schools and communities.

For Derek, the encouragement he received from his school community inspired him to apply. “Being a member of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council would not have been possible without the love and support of my school community pushing me to apply,” he said. “From my school’s amazing faculty to the competitive nature that my fellow associates promote, I have always been encouraged to go above and beyond to best promote my community and help others in whatever way I can.”

When he learned he had been selected, Derek said, “I was filled with pride and determination of being one of the select few to make it from the large application pool. Being not only seen by the leaders in state education but prompted to help improve education has been one of the most enthralling opportunities of my high school career.”

Derek plans to use his position on the council to advocate for greater mental health awareness and student acceptance. “Mental health and student acceptance is a key concern of mine and I have done my best to strongly support a sense of belonging for all students,” he said. “The mental health crisis is a major issue in our country and I will use my position to continuously push for greater acceptance and help programs for students throughout the state.”

He also hopes to share his ideas about how schools can build stronger support systems for students. “I wish to communicate my views on what troubles students may face on an individual level and see how we can provide support systems in our school communities to better help those in need before problems worsen,” Derek said. “Being able to stop conflicts before they develop is the best defense against crises.”

A student leader at the STEM Institute, Derek served as captain of his school’s VEX Robotics team, which competed at the state and national levels. He also volunteered with Hands On Atlanta, helping distribute food to those in need throughout Newton County.

After high school, Derek plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to earn a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. “Additionally, looking further into the future I want to leave a lasting impact on my community to better as many people as possible,” he said.

Derek believes his time on the council will help him grow as a leader. “I hope to gain knowledge in how other students throughout the state are performing and what skills they use to better their communities in order to succeed,” he said. “I also hope to grow as a student leader and become more adaptable and broaden my vision on how to tackle different conflicts in life.”

Like Derek, fellow Eastside High School student Laine McNutt was also selected to represent Newton County Schools on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. For Laine, the experience represents both an honor and an opportunity for growth. “I’m really looking for opportunities to help expand my resume for college and give me great opportunities,” she said.

When she received the news that she had been chosen from more than 1,200 applicants, Laine said, “That was crazy. It’s such a huge honor. I think it’s going to be an amazing opportunity to represent Eastside at the state level.”

Laine believes student perspectives are essential to education decision-making. “We’re the ones literally impacted by it so our voices can help bring light to problems and help them be addressed,” she said. “If it’s going to be for the students, I definitely think the students need to have a say.”

One of the issues Laine cares about most is the connection between teachers and students. “I would say relationships between teachers and students,” she said. “I have excelled because my teachers have really put a lot of effort into creating relationships with me and other students in the classroom and not every student gets that.”

She hopes to use her time on the council to provide an authentic view of today’s student experience. “What I have in mind is explaining to them what a life of a student is like especially in 2025,” Laine said. “I want to be genuine about what it’s like to be a student now.”

Laine also wants state leaders to recognize that students’ experiences vary greatly, even within a single district. “Our experiences are going to be different than students in Atlanta or more southern Georgia and because of that our experiences should not be generalized and made into one,” she explained. “All public schools should not be generalized. There’s a big difference between Eastside and Newton and Alcovy and we’re in the same county. Our experiences are unique and that needs to be considered when making decisions.”

An active and involved student, Laine previously served as a sophomore class representative in student government and is an AP Scholar, member of the National Honor Society, Eastside Theatre, and the Junior Classical League. She also played volleyball for two years, interns with the Arts Association, and holds a part-time job.

While Laine is still exploring her post-graduation plans, she said she is excited for the opportunity ahead. “I’m looking forward to having a voice in such a large-scale opportunity,” she said. “I’m excited to have a voice in the decision-making process for public education.”

Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley congratulated both students, noting that their selection reflects the strength and promise of students across Newton County Schools.

“We are incredibly proud of Derek and Laine for earning a place on this prestigious statewide council,” said Dr. Bradley. “Their perspectives, leadership, and commitment to making a difference exemplify what we hope to instill in all of our students—using their voices to lead, serve, and help shape the future of education in Georgia.”

The first meeting of the 2025–2026 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council will be held in November at the Georgia Department of Education.