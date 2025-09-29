State Superintendent Richard Woods honors six Newton County schools

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods gave a visit to Newton County Schools (NCS) on Tuesday, Sept 23.

During his visit to the school system’s district office, Woods personally recognized six schools for “outstanding achievement in literacy and/or mathematics” during the 2023-25 school year, according to an NCS social media post.

These six schools include: Veterans Memorial Middle, South Salem Elementary, Flint Hill Elementary, Rocky Plains Elementary, West Newton Elementary and the Newton County STEAM Academy.

“This marks the second year in a row that multiple Newton schools have earned state recognition— a true sign that the hard work in our classrooms is making a real difference,” an NCS social media post stated. “Superintendent Woods also spoke highly of the progress being made across the district, including our newly announced Workforce Development Framework.

“We are incredibly proud of our teachers, leaders, staff, and students who make these achievements possible, and we are grateful to our Board of Education for setting this vision into motion.”