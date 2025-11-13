REAP Partnership Highlighted at International Dyslexia Conference

Submitted to The News | Newton Education Foundation

Improving literacy skills across our district is critical and we are grateful for the strong leadership of Newton County Schools in making this a priority. Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley joined our executive director, Gail Rothman, Teacher of the Year Olivia Adams of South Salem Elementary, and the phenomenal trainers from Reading is Essential for All People (REAP) at the International Dyslexia Association Conference the week of October 20. They shared how our collaborative model is making a difference for teachers and students in Newton County.

REAP is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving reading proficiency in Georgia public school students by providing public school teachers with specialized training in reading instruction called Structured Literacy. These training approaches are helpful for any child, in any classroom, small group, or one-on-one situation, and are especially critical for struggling readers.

The strong partnership between NCS and REAP began in 2024 with Newton Education Foundation funding a pilot partnership with REAP to provide professional development in structured literacy to all K and 1st grade teachers at East Newton Elementary and South Salem Elementary. The positive feedback from teachers and principals led to the pilot expanding in 2025 to include four new schools and additional training for paraprofessionals.

The IDA conference presentation demonstrated how all partners play key roles to make the REAP partnership work – from inspiration to fundraising to implementation. While NCS benefits from the training, REAP executive director and founder Jen Rhett reciprocates those positive feelings. “We are inspired by Newton’s dedication to literacy and proud to work with so many passionate and determined educators to move all students forward.”

Funds for Structured Literacy training are raised through the Peach Education Tax Credit, which allows individuals and businesses to allocate a portion of state tax they already owe to NEF. Learn more and consider supporting literacy by participating. TIMELINE: Grant deadline: Friday, November 21, 2025 by 5pm. Funds are for projects that will take place in Spring 2026.